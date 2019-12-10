Baynes (calf) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Baynes returned Monday from a four-game absence due to a left calf strain. He played 15 minutes off the bench and posted 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block. He's expected to play against Wednesday, and it's possible his workload gets increased and he re-joins the starting five. More information may be available following the Suns' morning shootaround.