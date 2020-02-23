Suns' Aron Baynes: Ready to go Saturday
Baynes (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Baynes saw 11 minutes in Friday's contest and was considered probable, so it's no surprise he'll be suiting up Saturday. He should again serve as the reserve center behind starter Deandre Ayton.
