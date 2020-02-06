Suns' Aron Baynes: Remains out Friday
Baynes (hip) will not play Friday against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Baynes will miss a 10 consecutive game as he continues to battle a sore left hip. The Suns have provided little information regarding his progress, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Baynes remain out for the second half of the team's back-to-back set Saturday vs. Denver.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...