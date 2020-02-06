Play

Baynes (hip) will not play Friday against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Baynes will miss a 10 consecutive game as he continues to battle a sore left hip. The Suns have provided little information regarding his progress, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Baynes remain out for the second half of the team's back-to-back set Saturday vs. Denver.

