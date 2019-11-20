Suns' Aron Baynes: Remains out Thursday
Baynes (hip) will remain out for Thursday's contest against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
It'll be the second straight absence for Baynes, as he continues to nurse a nagging right hip bruise. Frank Kaminsky, if he's healthy, will presumably start Thursday at center with Cheick Diallo helping off the bench.
