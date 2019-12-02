Suns' Aron Baynes: Ruled out Monday
Baynes (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Baynes returned to the lineup Friday following a five-game absence due to a hip injury, playing 25 minutes and finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. However, the big man picked up a calf strain in the process and will miss at least one game as a result. In his absence, Frank Kaminsky should start and benefit from an uptick in minutes.
