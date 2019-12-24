Baynes finished with 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes of a 113-111 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

Baynes continued in the starting lineup with Deandre Ayton (ankle) still out. Baynes responded with his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort and sixth in his last eight games. Ayton has now missed three straight games, and as long as he's out, Baynes will likely continue to get the nod. The Suns face the Warriors on Friday.