Suns' Aron Baynes: Scores 11 in loss
Baynes finished with 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes of a 113-111 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
Baynes continued in the starting lineup with Deandre Ayton (ankle) still out. Baynes responded with his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort and sixth in his last eight games. Ayton has now missed three straight games, and as long as he's out, Baynes will likely continue to get the nod. The Suns face the Warriors on Friday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...