Baynes had 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal during Phoenix's 107-108 loss at Denver on Friday.

Baynes grabbed the start in DeAndre Ayton's absence through suspension, and there is a chance the Australian gets more playing time than expected going forward. Baynes should see an uptick on his fantasy upside while Ayton remains suspended, but he's not expected to be more than a low-end fantasy starter going forward. The Suns will host the Clippers this Saturday.