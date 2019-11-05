Baynes had 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3PT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal during Phoenix's 114-109 win over Philadelphia on Monday night.

Another game, another impressive outing for Baynes who looks extremely comfortable as the team's starting center. He should remain on that role while DeAndre Ayton remains suspended, and he is currently averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 boards and 4.0 assists per game as a starter this season.