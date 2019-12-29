Suns' Aron Baynes: Scores 17 points Saturday
Baynes amassed 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and six rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 victory over Sacramento.
Baynes continues to fill-in for the injured DeAndre Ayton (ankle), ending with 17 points. The Suns had lost their previous eight games heading into Saturday and so this was certainly a highly sought-after victory. Baynes has had a surprisingly good season, buoyed by the 25 game suspension served by Ayton prior to his injury. As soon as Ayton is ready to go, Baynes will likely shift back to a 15 minutes role.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.