Baynes amassed 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and six rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 victory over Sacramento.

Baynes continues to fill-in for the injured DeAndre Ayton (ankle), ending with 17 points. The Suns had lost their previous eight games heading into Saturday and so this was certainly a highly sought-after victory. Baynes has had a surprisingly good season, buoyed by the 25 game suspension served by Ayton prior to his injury. As soon as Ayton is ready to go, Baynes will likely shift back to a 15 minutes role.