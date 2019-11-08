Baynes had 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist during Phoenix's 124-108 loss against Miami on Thursday.

Baynes has scored in double digits in every single start he's had so far -- including 20-plus points in two of his last three outings -- and he is settling as the team's third offensive option behind Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr. His rebounding totals could receive a boost since he's grabbed seven or more boards just four times, but he is doing enough as a starter to remain a valuable fantasy asset. Phoenix play at home Sunday against Brooklyn.