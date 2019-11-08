Suns' Aron Baynes: Scores season-high 23 points
Baynes had 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist during Phoenix's 124-108 loss against Miami on Thursday.
Baynes has scored in double digits in every single start he's had so far -- including 20-plus points in two of his last three outings -- and he is settling as the team's third offensive option behind Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr. His rebounding totals could receive a boost since he's grabbed seven or more boards just four times, but he is doing enough as a starter to remain a valuable fantasy asset. Phoenix play at home Sunday against Brooklyn.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.