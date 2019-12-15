Suns' Aron Baynes: Shines off bench in loss
Baynes (calf) posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 121-119 overtime loss to the Spurs.
Baynes' calf injury doesn't look to be much of a concern at this juncture, as he's played in all of the Suns' last three games, picking up an additional three minutes in each successive contest. If that pattern holds, Baynes will split the center minutes down the middle with Frank Kaminsky on Monday against the Trail Blazers, but both big men should see their roles downsized thereafter. Deandre Ayton (suspension) is on track to return from his 25-game suspension Tuesday against the Clippers and should immediately slide back into a high-minute role as the Suns' starting center.
More News
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...