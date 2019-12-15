Baynes (calf) posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 121-119 overtime loss to the Spurs.

Baynes' calf injury doesn't look to be much of a concern at this juncture, as he's played in all of the Suns' last three games, picking up an additional three minutes in each successive contest. If that pattern holds, Baynes will split the center minutes down the middle with Frank Kaminsky on Monday against the Trail Blazers, but both big men should see their roles downsized thereafter. Deandre Ayton (suspension) is on track to return from his 25-game suspension Tuesday against the Clippers and should immediately slide back into a high-minute role as the Suns' starting center.