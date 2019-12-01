Baynes has a calf strain and is probable for Monday's game against the Hornets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Baynes returned from a five-game absence due to a bruised hip Friday and played 25 minutes, but he apparently sustained the calf strain at some point. The injury doesn't appear serious since the 32-year-old is still expected to play, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status since he was recently sidelined.