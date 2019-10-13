Baynes totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 134-118 preseason victory over the Trail Blazers.

Baynes made the spot start with DeAndre Ayton being rested, finishing with 14 points including a pair of triples. Baynes has expanded his range over the past 12 months as evidenced during his time at the recent FIBA world cup. He had a nice game here and typically puts up value on those nights he is starting. Unfortunately for Baynes, Ayton is locked into big minutes and so barring an injury, he is only going to be worth rostering in deeper formats.