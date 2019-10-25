Baynes will start at center in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Baynes' start comes as a result of Deandre Ayton being suspended for 25 games for a violation of the NBA's Anti-Drug policy, and Baynes, so long as he remains healthy, will likely be the starter for that entire stretch. This should give Baynes's fantasy value a decent-sized boost, especially after the big man was able to rack up 14 points, four rebounds and three assists across just 21 minutes in his Phoenix debut.

More News
Our Latest Stories