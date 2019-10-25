Baynes will start at center in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Baynes' start comes as a result of Deandre Ayton being suspended for 25 games for a violation of the NBA's Anti-Drug policy, and Baynes, so long as he remains healthy, will likely be the starter for that entire stretch. This should give Baynes's fantasy value a decent-sized boost, especially after the big man was able to rack up 14 points, four rebounds and three assists across just 21 minutes in his Phoenix debut.