Suns' Aron Baynes: Starting Friday
Baynes will get the start at center in Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.
Baynes will replace Deandre Ayton (ankle) in the starting lineup. The veteran big man has averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds across 25.2 minutes in 25 starts this season.
