Baynes (hip) will start Friday's game against the Mavericks and play roughly 20 minutes, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Baynes has been out the past five games due to a bruised hip, but he'll be back in action Friday. Since he began starting, he's averaged 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 25.3 minutes.