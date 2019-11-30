Suns' Aron Baynes: Starting, playing around 20 minutes
Baynes (hip) will start Friday's game against the Mavericks and play roughly 20 minutes, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Baynes has been out the past five games due to a bruised hip, but he'll be back in action Friday. Since he began starting, he's averaged 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 25.3 minutes.
