Suns' Aron Baynes: Stays hot in win over Bucks
Baynes put up 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3 Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 140-131 victory over the Bucks.
In his last outing, Baynes took advantage of DeAndre Ayton (ankle) sitting out, exploding for a career-high 37 points to go with his 16 boards and two blocks in a triumph over the Trail Blazers, tying a franchise-record with nine threes in one game along the way. This performance, while not quite as extravagant, was still impressive for the 33-year old, making that two strong games in a row in Ayton's absence. The bad news is that Ayton is only day-to-day, and could return soon.
