Baynes (hip) logged 11 minutes off the bench in Friday's 118-101 loss to the Raptors, contributing five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block.

Baynes reclaimed his usual duties as the top backup to Deandre Ayton (ankle) in his first outing back from a 13-game absence due to a hip injury. Unless Ayton succumbs to an injury or contends with foul trouble on a given day, Baynes looks like he'll be subjected to a 10-to-20-minute role more often than not. That's not enough playing time for Baynes to bring value outside of deeper leagues.