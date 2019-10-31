Suns' Aron Baynes: Strong presence against Warriors
Baynes produced 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 28 minutes during Wednesday's win over Golden State.
Baynes dominated the Warriors, achieving a career-high seven assists and nearing career highs in points, rebounds and blocks. The veteran center's thrived with DeAndre Ayton (suspension) out of the lineup since the season opener, as he's eclipsed double-figures in each of his past four games. In that span, Baynes' averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 25.3 minutes per contest and looks to be a worthy addition in any format until Ayton returns.
