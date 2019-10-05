Suns' Aron Baynes: Undergoes procedure for broken nose
Baynes underwent a procedure to fix his broken nose and will be re-evaluated Sunday, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Baynes suffered the injury during practice after taking an elbow to the face. It doesn't seem too serious, however, and it's possible he'll play during Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Timberwolves.
