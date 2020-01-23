Suns' Aron Baynes: Unlikely to play Friday
Baynes (hip) is doubtful to play against the Spurs on Friday, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Considering head coach Monty Williams said that he was unsure of Baynes' availability for Friday's contest, the big man is now in danger of missing his third straight game due to injury. If the Australian center is unavailable on Friday, expect Cheick Diallo and Deandre Ayton to continue being the main beneficiaries of the minutes vacated by Baynes.
