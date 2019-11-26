Suns' Aron Baynes: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Baynes (hip) participated in some shooting drills during Tuesday's practice, but the team isn't optimistic about his chances of returning Wednesday against Washington, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Baynes is still on the mend from a right hip bruise, and while it's good to see him start to ramp up his activity, he doesn't appear ready to return to game action. He hasn't officially been ruled out yet, but he should be considered doubtful until further notice.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...