Baynes (hip) participated in some shooting drills during Tuesday's practice, but the team isn't optimistic about his chances of returning Wednesday against Washington, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Baynes is still on the mend from a right hip bruise, and while it's good to see him start to ramp up his activity, he doesn't appear ready to return to game action. He hasn't officially been ruled out yet, but he should be considered doubtful until further notice.