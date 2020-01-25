Suns' Aron Baynes: Will miss at least another week
Baynes (hip) will be re-evaluated in a week and has not set timetable for return, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Baynes' absence will extend for another three games at the very least. His hip issue appears to have taken a turn for the worst as the veteran center's now facing an extended absence. Cheick Diallo will see the majority of the minutes at backup center, while DeAndre Ayton will likely play heavy minutes in the starting spot.
