Suns' Aron Baynes: Will play 'some' minutes
The Suns have confirmed that Baynes (calf) will play 'some' minutes during Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of FanSided NBA reports.
Baynes has missed nine of the last 10 games while dealing with a calf injury, so the Suns will play it smart here by easing him back into action. This likely means Frank Kaminsky will draw another start at center Monday night, with Baynes set to see limited minutes off the bench. It's unclear as to what his minutes limit will be set at.
