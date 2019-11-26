Suns' Aron Baynes: Won't play Wednesday
Baynes (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Baynes was considered unlikely to play Wednesday, so it's no real surprise to see him ruled out. The 32-year-old participated in some shooting drills during practice Tuesday, but he'll still miss his fifth straight contest due to the right hip bruise.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...