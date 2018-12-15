Rivers was traded to the Suns on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Rivers and Kelly Oubre will head to Phoenix, while the Suns send back veteran Trevor Ariza. Per Charania, no picks are involved in the deal. For Rivers, the deal will send him to his third team in less than three seasons, cutting short his time with Washington, which was mostly unremarkable. In 29 games, Rivers averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.6 minutes per game, while shooting 39.2 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from three. He figures to see similar opportunity for a Suns team with shallow guard depth, but it's unclear exactly how he'll be used alongside the likes of Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jamal Crawford, De'Anthony Melton and Troy Daniels.