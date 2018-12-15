Rivers was dealt to the Suns on Friday in a trade that also sent Trevor Ariza to the Wizards, Kelly Oubre to the Grizzlies, as well as Marshon Brooks and Wayne Selden also heading to Phoenix, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal makes sense considering Ariza was on the block and the Wizards were looking to shake things up after a rough start to the season. The Suns have been looking for a guard to pair with Devin Booker (hamstring) all season, so Rivers could see a decent workload right away. It remains to be seen how minutes will be distributed between he and De'Anthony Melton once Booker returns from injury.