Suns' Austin Rivers: Officially traded to Suns
Rivers was dealt to the Suns on Friday in a trade that also sent Trevor Ariza to the Wizards, Kelly Oubre to the Grizzlies, as well as Marshon Brooks and Wayne Selden also heading to Phoenix, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The deal makes sense considering Ariza was on the block and the Wizards were looking to shake things up after a rough start to the season. The Suns have been looking for a guard to pair with Devin Booker (hamstring) all season, so Rivers could see a decent workload right away. It remains to be seen how minutes will be distributed between he and De'Anthony Melton once Booker returns from injury.
More News
-
Wizards' Austin Rivers: Trade to Suns falls through•
-
Wizards' Austin Rivers: Likely heading to Suns•
-
Wizards' Austin Rivers: 13 points in Monday's loss•
-
Wizards' Austin Rivers: Will rejoin starting five Monday•
-
Wizards' Austin Rivers: Returning to bench•
-
Wizards' Austin Rivers: In starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...