Rivers is expected to join the Suns in Boston on Wednesday, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

The deal that sent Rivers and Kelly Oubre to Phoenix in exchange for Trevor Ariza was finalized Monday, but it sounds like the two will have to wait until Wednesday to debut for the Suns. In 29 games with the Wizards, Rivers averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 23.6 minutes per game with the Wizards. He's expected to see similar opportunities with the Suns, though his exact role remains unclear.