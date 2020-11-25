Johnson agreed to a contract with the Suns on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Johnson has played 17 total NBA games across the past two seasons between Orlando, Atlanta and Sacramento, and now he'll be in Phoenix. Most of his action has come in the G League, and last season, he averaged 22.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.9 assists -- being named to the All-NBA G League Second Team. The Suns are taking a flier on Johnson likely for development purposes, so we shouldn't expect him to see meaningful minutes this season.