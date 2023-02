Biyombo provided four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 12 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 loss to the Clippers.

Biyombo saw a few extra minutes in the loss as the Suns attempted to combat the size of the Clippers' frontcourt. Despite featuring in the rotation on most nights, Biyombo has been a non-factor in terms of fantasy production. He is outside the top 300 in standard formats and should be considered only when Deandre Ayton misses time.