Biyombo isn't starting Monday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Biyombo started his team's last two contests while Deandre Ayton recovered from an ankle injury, but he'll head back to the bench with Ayton returning to play. Biyombo is averaging 3.3 points and 1.1 blocks in his last seven appearances off the bench.
