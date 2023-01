Biyombo ended Friday's 121-116 loss to the Timberwolves with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in six minutes.

Biyombo moved back to the bench with Deandre Ayton returning to action Friday, barely seeing the floor in the loss. While Biyombo can have some very limited streaming appeal any time Ayton is out, his role on most nights is simply too insignificant to warrant any attention, even in deeper formats.