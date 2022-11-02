Biyombo provided eight points (4-5 FG), four rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 victory over Minnesota.

The 30-year-old drew his second consecutive start with Deandre Ayton (ankle) out, and Biyombo shot 80 percent from the floor during the win over the Timberwolves. He posted a double-double Friday against the Pelicans but has been slightly less effective on the offensive end of the court since joining the starting lineup, as he's averaged just 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game. However, he's bolstered his fantasy value with 4.5 blocks per game as a starter. Ayton is expected to miss at least a week due to the left ankle sprain he sustained last Friday, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Friday against Portland. If Ayton is sidelined once again, expect Biyombo to remain in the starting lineup.