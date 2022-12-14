Biyombo registered seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the Rockets.

Biyombo saw additional playing time in the loss, something that could carry over to the next game should Deandre Ayton be unable to recover from an ankle injury. As we saw earlier in the season, Biyombo would likely slide into the starting lineup should Ayton miss time, meaning he can be added as a short-term asset for anyone needing blocks and boards.