Biyombo (knee) is absent from the Suns' injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 1 matchup with the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Biyombo suffered a right knee bone bruise in the second-to-last game of the regular season and subsequently missed the finale. He returned to practice earlier this week and is expected to take on his usual workload providing depth in the frontcourt.