Biyombo racked up 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes during Friday's 124-111 win over New Orleans.

Firmly entrenched as one of Deandre Ayton's backups alongside Jock Landale, Biyombo has to make the most of his minutes to have any relevance in fantasy and that was exactly what happened Friday -- he was efficient as a scorer, active on the glass and also provided decent numbers both as a passer and on defense, at least for his standards. That said, Biyombo played seven minutes in the season opener and didn't see the court in any of Phoenix's previous three games before Friday, so all signs point to this performance being an outlier rather than the norm going forward.