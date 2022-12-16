Biyombo will start Thursday against the Clippers.

Biyombo will start his third game of the season Thursday, with Deandre Ayton (ankle) ruled out. As a starter, Biyombo is averaging 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks through two games so far. Expect Biyombo and Jack Landale both to see an uptick in minutes against the Clippers.