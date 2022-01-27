Biyombo will start Wednesday's game against Utah.

The 29-year-old has averaged 15.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals off the bench over the past four games, and he'll make his first start of the season with Deandre Ayton (ankle) and JaVale McGee (knee) unavailable. Rudy Gobert (calf) is sitting out Wednesday for the Jazz, so it's a solid matchup for Biyombo on the road.