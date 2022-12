Suns coach Monty Williams said Biyombo (knee) should be good to for Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards but will watch him closely, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Biyombo is expected to play Wednesday after initially being deemed questionable with right knee soreness. He will likely compete with Jock Landale for backup center minutes if he's able to suit up against the Wizards.