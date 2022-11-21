Biyombo posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-95 victory over the Knicks.

With Phoenix having a commanding lead, Biyombo played the entire fourth quarter and grabbed eight of his 10 rebounds. The 30-year-old has played sparingly of late and Sunday was his first time playing more than 14 minutes since Nov. 1. For the year, he's averaging 3.7 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game, both career lows.