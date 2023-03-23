Biyombo provided six points (3-4 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 loss to the Lakers.

Biyombo made his second straight start in place of Deandre Ayton (hip), but he was again unable to match Ayton's level of offensive production. Biyombo is averaging just 6.5 points in the two-game span, though he's done okay on the boards with 7.0 rebounds per contest. The one area in which Biyombo can outshine Ayton is blocks -- Biyombo has five swats over his past two games, as many as Ayton has in his past six contests combined.