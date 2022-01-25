Biyombo registered 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 115-109 win over Utah.

Biyombo now appears to be the best pivot for Deandre Ayton (calf). Although JaVale McGee has drawn the start in Ayton's absence, Biyombo has outproduced his teammate with three double-doubles in his past four games. The veteran's numbers will take a hit upon Ayton's return, but his excellent lines over the past two weeks imply a clear shift in the frontcourt rotation.