Biyombo logged three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one block over 12 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 win over the Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Biyombo played as the primary backup behind Deandre Ayton, logging just 12 minutes in the win. With Ayton firing on all cylinders, Biyombo is simply not required to play a ton of minutes. At this point, it would take an injury to Ayton for Biyombo to be anything more than a place-holder when Ayton is catching his breath.