Biyombo will return to the second unit for Thursday's meeting with Dallas.

Biyombo scored three straight starts with Deandre Ayton (illness) sidelined and averaged 7.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks across 25.7 minutes. However, with Ayton healthy, Biyombo will return to the bench. In 30 bench appearances, Biyombo has averaged 3.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 11.8 minutes.