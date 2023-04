Biyombo closed with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 20 minutes during Friday's 100-93 win over the Nuggets.

With Deandre Ayton struggling with fouls, Biyombo saw solid playing time off the bench and blocked at least three shots for a second straight game. Since returning to a reserve role, Biyombo has averaged 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 19.0 minutes over his past three appearances.