Biyombo produced 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 win over the Pacers.

BIyombo did some damage to fantasy managers' free-throw percentage, but he otherwise proved to be a strong option for those that streamed him with Deandre Ayton (illness) sitting out. The points and rebounds totals represented new season highs for Biyombo, who could retain some value if Ayton remains sidelined for the back end of the back-to-back set Sunday against the Grizzlies.