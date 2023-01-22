Biyombo produced 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 win over the Pacers.

BIyombo got the start with Deandre Ayton (illness) out and delivered an excellent performance on both ends of the court, tallying season-high marks in both points and rebounds while recording his 13th game with multiple blocks. The availability of Ayton ahead of Sunday's game against the Grizzlies will determine whether Biyombo stays in the lineup or not, but if he does, he could be a viable streaming option in some formats.