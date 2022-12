Biyombo is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to right knee soreness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Biyombo appeared in the last eight games and averaged 5.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game, but he's dealing with a knee issue following Tuesday's win over Memphis. If he's unavailable Wednesday, Jock Landale, Torrey Craig and Dario Saric are candidates to see increased playing time.