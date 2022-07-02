Biyombo and the Suns agreed to a contract Saturday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Biyombo joined the Suns in January and proceeded to have success while Deandre Ayton missed time. In Biyombo's first 12 games, he averaged 11.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 22.8 minutes before pulling back into a true reserve role. It remains unclear if the Suns will bring back Ayton, so there's a possibility Biyombo ends up at the top of the depth chart.