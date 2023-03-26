Biyombo contributed 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and five blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 victory over the 76ers.

Biyombo was tasked with replacing Deandre Ayton (hip), and the veteran big man delivered an impressive performance on both ends of the court. To note, Biyombo recorded a season-high mark in scoring and also tied his season-high mark for blocks. Biyombo has been starting since Ayton remains on the sidelines, and if that's the case Monday, then the veteran would be in line to start at Utah.